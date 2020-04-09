Grey's Anatomy Finale Saves Richard, But Other Things Are In Trouble

If we didn't know better, we would have thought that was the season ending that Grey's Anatomy had originally planned.

Season 16 was cut short by four episodes due to the coronavirus pandemic, but what became the finale aired tonight and gave us quite a bit to ponder until next season begins (whenever that will be).

First of all, Richard is saved. He was not developing Alzheimer's after all, and it was DeLuca who made the correct diagnosis of cobalt poisoning, thanks to a cobalt hip replacement Richard had gotten three years ago. Link was pulled away from Amelia's labor to take out the rotting hip, leaving Bailey to support Amelia during the birth.

Richard came out of it just fine, but his illness did not fix his problems with Catherine. He didn't care that she was there for him while he was sick. He's still mad at her, and she still hasn't apologized (when he wasn't hallucinating).