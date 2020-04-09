Lori Loughlin's Daughter's Infamous Rowing Photos Revealed By Prosecutors

Federal prosecutors in the college admissions scandal have filed a response to Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli's request to dismiss the case. In new court documents obtained by E! News, emails, phone transcripts and photos further reveal the famous couple's alleged involvement with the scam's accused ring leader, William "Rick" Singer.

Among the exhibits submitted by prosecutors are photos of their daughters, 20-year-old Olivia Jade and 21-year-old Bella Giannulli, posing on an indoor rowing machine, which prosecutors allege were taken by Lori and Mossimo and sent to Singer to help them gain admission to the University of Southern California.

According to the documents, Singer sent an email to the couple in Aug. 2016, which read, "Lori and Moss, I met with USC today about [redacted]. I need a PDF of her transcript and test scores very soon while I create a coxswain portfolio for her. It would probably help to get a picture with her on an ERG in workout clothes like a real athlete too."

Mossimo responded, "Fantastic. Will get all." Then in an email dated Sep. 7, 2016, Mossimo sent Singer the image below.