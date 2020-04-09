Selena Gomez Drops $5 Million on Tom Petty's L.A. Mansion: Go Inside

Selena Gomez appreciates more than just Tom Petty's classic music.

Turns out, the singer also has an appreciation for his taste in architecture too. The 27-year-old splashed a cool $4.9 million on an Encino mansion that was formerly owned by the "Free Fallin" singer.

The over 11,000 sq. ft. home was custom built by the rocker and his wife Jane Benyo in 1989 and is thus built to the desire of a music super star, though it's recently been renovated with modern finishings while maintaining the core style as Petty intended. It can only be described as a modern and airy lodge with the decor of a California beach home.

Now that the palatial estate is owned by the "Rare" singer, she will likely put her own touch on the home styling and will have plenty of space to do as she pleases. There are six bedrooms and 10 baths, not to mention plenty of bonus rooms for the star to use at leisure.