Chris Harrison Reacts to Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan's Shenanigans

Bachelor Nation never sleeps—not even when there's a global pandemic.

We've been in the Bachelor off season ever since Peter Weber's season ended (if you can call what happened an ending) exactly a month ago today. The world has changed in nearly incomprehensible ways since then, but Peter Weber hasn't stopped making headlines.

On March 25, two weeks after his finale aired, Pilot Pete was spotted in Chicago, hanging out with Kelley Flanagan. Kelley was the girl he met before the season started filming, and she didn't really fit in with the rest of the contestants, and Pete sent her home in fifth place despite their connection. She was then not invited to Women Tell All, but did get to sit in the audience during the finale. Now, after Pete didn't get back together with Madison Prewett, he's free to canoodle with Kelley. Or as free as you can be in a global pandemic.

Elsewhere, in Jupiter, Florida, Peter's ex Hannah Brown has been hanging out with her other ex, Tyler Cameron, along with current would-be Bachelorette contestant Matt James. And everybody's all over TikTok, providing us with endless quarantine content.

"TikTok is maybe the worst invention to come out of the last two to three years," Chris Harrison declared.

We'd like to disagree with that for two to three hours every night of this quarantine, but that's beside the point.