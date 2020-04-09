Escape to the French Countryside With Kelly Clarkson's New Wayfair Furniture Collection

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you've been hangin' at home and brainstorming ways to upgrade your space, you won't want to miss Kelly Clarkson's affordable new furniture line at Wayfair. It not only includes 550 beautiful pieces of French country-style furniture and décor, but 25% of profits from its sales will also go to support COVID-19 relief efforts now through April 17. So make sure to place your order before then for a feel-good purchase!

"When I think of French-country style, I imagine fresh-cut flowers on a farmhouse table," Clarkson says. "Pastel hues and antique brass. A cozy blanket on a tufted sofa. A welcoming space where you can kick back, relax and be yourself."

If you love the new furniture and décor below, know that an additional 1,500 Kelly Clarkson Home pieces will be released later in the year to build on what you've already purchased now. But until then, shop some of our favorite picks here.