Garcelle Beauvais Reveals Which Beverly Hills Housewife She "Didn't Really Connect With"

by Brett Malec | Fri., Apr. 10, 2020 5:30 AM

Not all of the Beverly Hills ladies have to be BFFs. At least that's Garcelle Beauvais' outlook!

E! News chatted exclusively with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' newest Housewife ahead of next week's season 10 premiere to get the low down on which cast mates Beauvais did and didn't get along with this season.

"I didn't connect with Sutton right away," Beauvais said of new Beverly Hills "friend of the Housewives" Sutton Stracke. "And I think she took offense to...I said to her, 'We don't all have to be friends, you know, best friends.' And my thing was that in real life, you're not best friends with everybody, you know? So I wanted to get to know her."

The actress added, "I didn't get a chance to get to know Kyle [Richards]. I think she's hilarious. But I didn't really connect with her as I have with some of the other ladies."

When asked if she didn't connect with Richards because they didn't spend enough time together or if it's due to their differing personalities, Beauvais explained, "I think a little bit of both. I think we spent a lot of time. You know, sometimes people are hard to get to know, you know?" 

Beauvais added that she thinks the RHOBH OG might have "had her guard up a little bit" this season.

Regardless, Beauvais said she "had a ball" filming with the cast, which includes fellow actresses and longtime pals Lisa Rinna and Denise Richards, in addition to Erika Jayne, Teddi Mellencamp and Dorit Kemsley.

"Sometimes it was hard. Sometimes it was like, 'What did I bargain for?' But overall I think what people are going to see from me is really who I am. I keep it real," she dished. "I feel like me and Erika have that in common. We say how we feel, we keep it moving."

Watch the premiere of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Wednesday, Apr. 15 at 8 p.m. on Bravo!

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

