Here's How Nikki and Brie Bella's Estranged Father Reacts to the News They're Writing an Autobiography

  • By
    &

by Allison Crist | Fri., Apr. 10, 2020 9:15 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Awkward!

Twin sisters Nikki Bella and Brie Bella are writing a co-memoir about their early lives, and when Brie tries to deliver the news to their estranged father on the all-new Total Bellas, it doesn't exactly go over well.

When their dad, Jon Garcia, asks what the book will be about, Brie says "our life—childhood to kind of, like, now."

"We all have a past but we're living for today and the future," Jon responds. "And I'm not that man [I was] 18 years ago. I'm a whole different man today."

Brie reacts to the remark in a confessional, explaining that she almost immediately regretted mentioning the memoir. 

"Being here at lunch, I thought maybe I could kind of bring up the book. But when I brought it up, I could tell he [was] like, 'Oh wow, you're making a book,'" she says, adding that her father just "kind of disregarded it."

Read

The Bella Twins' Estranged Dad Reveals How He's Changed in Total Bellas Heart-to-Heart

Brie continues, "Just feeling the tension made me feel like, okay, this isn't the time."

The conversation about the book quickly wraps up, with Jon getting the last word in.

"This is who I am now," he tells Brie and Nikki. "Let's talk about me now."

Check out the entire exchange in the above clip, and watch Wednesday's Total Bellas to see how Nikki and Bella are dealing with not just their dad, but their mom too!

Trending Stories

Latest News
Taylor Swift, Austin Swift

Taylor Swift Pays Tribute to Brother Austin on National Siblings Day

Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Adam Sandler

Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and More Join Star-Studded Poker Tournament to Raise Money for a Good Cause

Food Delivery Service

5 Food Delivery Apps You'll Want to Download

Feel Good Friday

Feel Good Friday: 6 Uplifting Stories to Head Into the Weekend With

Kourtney Kardashian, Mason Disick, Penelope Disick, Reign Disick, Family

Kourtney Kardashian’s Response to Baby No. 4 Speculation is Raising Eyebrows

Blindspot

It's the Beginning of the End in the Explosive Blindspot Final Season Trailer

Paul Nassif, Terry J.D.

The Botched Doctors Answer Your Burning Cosmetic Questions During Self-Isolation

TAGS/ Shows , Total Bellas , Nikki Bella , Brie Bella , Family , Memoirs , Books , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.