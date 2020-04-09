The Weeknd Shuts Down Usher Feud After Accusing Him of Ripping Off Musical Style

by McKenna Aiello | Thu., Apr. 9, 2020 2:48 PM

Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery after all. 

The Weeknd has officially set the record straight after his recent comments about Usher began to catch heat on the internet. But first, let's brush up on the facts.

In a sit-down interview with Variety released Wednesday, The Weeknd accused Usher of wrongfully using his 2011 mixtape House of Balloons as inspiration for the 2012 track "Climax."

"I heard ‘Climax,' that Usher song, and was like, ‘Holy f--k, that's a Weeknd song,'" he told the publication. "It was very flattering, and I knew I was doing something right, but I also got angry. But the older I got, I realized it's a good thing."

Usher clearly caught wind of The Weeknd's remarks, taking to Instagram to sing an a cappella version of "Climax." Enter the #ClimaxChallenge, which was started by singer-producer Eric Bellinger to encourage The Weeknd to attempt to hit Usher's falsetto notes.  

The R&B singer did not respond with a tune of his own, however, he did shut down any truth to the speculation that he and Usher were actually beefing. 

"Of course media blows things out of proportion and takes things out of context. Usher is a king and always an inspiration so it was flattering to hear what him and Diplo did on 'Climax,' he wrote via Instagram Stories on Thursday.

Diplo, who co-produced "Climax," has also since acknowledged The Weeknd's contribution to the song.

"the production on Climax lends itself to House of Balloons era @theweeknd," Diplo tweeted. "when I heard those early records they blew my mind - soulful in their silences, and a spacey iconic voice that felt uniquely internet. the idea of R&B having dark edges was what I wanted to bring to @usher."

Usher has not yet commented on The Weeknd's clarification.

