Chag Sameach! Relive the Best Passover Scenes From TV and Film

Yesterday marked the start of Passover, and today we're celebrating with some of the best TV episodes and movies that also took part in the holiday!

As families across the world gather for seder (often digitally, in light of the coronavirus pandemic), it's the perfect time to watch some of our favorite characters also break matzah.

Whether your nostalgia drives you to throw on The O.C. and watch Summer study Passover traditions to be the perfect girlfriend or you're in the mood for a more serious episode, like Homeland's "Why Is This Night Different?", there are plenty of great representation to tune into.

There are episodes of Saturday Night Live and Curb Your Enthusiasm that will make you laugh or the entirety of Uncut Gems, which will have you on the edge of your seat.

So pass the seder plate and take a look at the list below!