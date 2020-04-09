Colton Haynes Mourns Death of His Sister Julie After Cancer Battle

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Apr. 9, 2020 10:56 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Colton Haynes is mourning the loss of a very special family member.

On Thursday morning, the actor took to social media and revealed that his sister had passed away after a long battle with cancer.

"I'm at a loss for words. My beautiful sister Julie passed away from a long battle with Cancer. My heart hurts," Colton shared with his 6.4 million fans and followers on Instagram. "Trying my hardest to focus on being grateful that she doesn't have to suffer any longer & remembering all the incredible times we've had together...but I just feel absolutely gutted that our family can't be together to hold one another during this crippling time. I love you."

In his post, Colton shared several photos of his sister including sibling trips to Paris and the beach.

He also included shots from costume parties, family gatherings and subway rides in and around New York City.

Photos

Celebrity Deaths: 2020's Fallen Stars

"So sorry Colton. Thinking about you today," Taylor Lautner wrote in the comment section. Tyler Blackburn added, "Sending you love Colton."

Fans of the actor know that family is very important to Colton.

In fact, the Teen Wolf star was open with fans about how he was feeling when his mom passed away in March 2018.

"Today I lost my best friend, the love of my life...my momma. Words can't express how incredible this woman was," he previously shared. "I have so many things to say but I'm in a state of shock. I will always love you momma."

To honor his late mother's birthday, Colton would later chose to document his family's decision to spread her ashes at a special location.

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kim Kardashian, KKW Beauty Makeup Tutorial IG

Watch Kim Kardashian Break Down Her Work From Home Beauty Routine

Saturday Night Live, SNL

Saturday Night Live Returning to NBC With Remotely-Produced Content

Passover Stills, Uncut Gems

Chag Sameach! Relive the Best Passover Scenes From TV and Film

Peter Weber, Hannah Ann Sluss, The Bachelor

Hannah Ann Sluss Throws Shade at Peter Weber's "Manhood" After Bachelor Breakup

Top Chef All Stars, Brian Malarkey

Top Chef All Stars L.A. Contestants Share Comforting Foods to Get You Through Social Distancing

Ecomm: Score Madewell Tops at 40% Off

How to Score 40% Off Madewell Tops

Florence Pugh Defends BF Zach Braff From Age Difference ''Abuse''

TAGS/ Colton Haynes , Death , Family , Tribute , Apple News , Celebrities , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.