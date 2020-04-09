Justin Timberlake Says NSYNC Inspired Saturday Night Live's "D--k in a Box” in This Hilarious Way

Justin Timberlake is spicing things up.

On Thursday, the "SexyBack" singer sat in the hot seat for the season 11 finale of Hot Ones. Joined by host Sean Evans, he made his way through a round of fiery hot wings and answered some equally scorching questions.

Taking a walk down memory lane, Justin reminisced about his early music days and recalled the moment music mogul Timbaland played him the beat for his debut solo song "Cry Me A River."

"The crazy thing about ‘Cry Me A River' was he beat-boxed it first. I came into the studio and I was like less than thrilled and I think he saw my mood and he just started, like, [beat-boxing]," he said, joking that his interview marked the first time he's ever beat-boxed with chicken in his mouth. "4 hours later it was, like, written and recorded and then we started working on post-production."