Are Rob Lowe and Ryan Murphy Making a Joe Exotic Show?

Could we be getting Ryan Murphy's take on Joe Exotic and the events in Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness?

After posting photos of himself as Joe Exotic, Rob Lowe updated his Instagram caption to say he and Murphy are in discussions to take on the infamous big cat owner who is now imprisoned on charges stemming from a murder-for-hire plot with Carole Baskin as the target. According to Deadline, Murphy and Lowe, who stars in the Murphy-produced 9-1-1: Lone Star, are in early talks on a project related to the larger-than-life figure.

"Rob Exotic. UPDATE: Ryan Murphy and I will be developing our version of this insane story," Lowe posted. "Stay tuned!"

Murphy is currently under a deal with Netflix where he already has The Politician, Hollywood, The Boys in the Band, Ratched and The Prom slated.