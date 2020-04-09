Real Housewives Alum Shereé Whitfield Says Her Mom Has Been Missing Since March

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Apr. 9, 2020 8:40 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Real Housewives of Atlanta, Sheree Whitfield

Bravo

Shereé Whitfield is asking for prayers as the search for her mother wages on. 

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum took to social media on Wednesday to reveal that her mom, Thelma Ferguson, is missing. 

"Please keep my mom and my family in your prayers! We all know that prayers can move mountains!!! I was hesitant to post my concerns for my mother's safe return because, although I have been in close contact with the police for the past two weeks, I'm also pretty private when it comes to my family," she wrote in a statement on Instagram. "Also, in the past, my mom has taken personal vacations without letting the family know and we respect that side of her. However, this is the longest she have gone without reaching out to anyone from the family or her friends. Right now we are leaning on God and staying positive and prayerful for her safe return home. HOME is where the HEART is and prayer in numbers work. 

 

Photos

Real Housewives of Atlanta OMG Moments

The reality star concluded, "As we all continue to navigate through these uncertain times, remember the blessings of having each other.... Family is everything! I ask that everyone pray for my mother's safe return home. And know that our family will be internally [sic] grateful."

She also noted, "If anyone has any information we ask that you please call Sandy Springs police at 770-551-6923 or email the detective handling the missing persons case at rgehricke@sandyspringsga.gov. Thank you!"

On Wednesday, the Sandy Springs Police Department in Georgia issued a press release, obtained by E! News, confirming Ferguson is currently a missing person. 

"The Sandy Springs Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing person. Thelma Ferguson was last seen by her family on March 23, 2020 after leaving her Sandy Springs home," the release stated. "Ms. Ferguson was last seen wearing gray pants, black shirt and driving a gray 2009 Honda Accord bearing Georgia tag: RMZ5773. Ms. Ferguson has ties in the states of Ohio and California."

Trending Stories

Latest News
Tyler Cameron

Tyler Cameron Says a Stranger Showed Up at His House Wanting to Join His "Quarantine Crew"

Lindsie Chrisley Slams Vile Remarks About Dad Todd's Coronavirus

Rob Lowe, Joe Exotic

Are Rob Lowe and Ryan Murphy Making a Joe Exotic Show?

Full House Couch, Full House

Where These Iconic TV Props Are Now—and Which Stars Stole Them!

Tom Colicchio, Top Chef, Season 17

Try Not to Drool While Top Chef's Tom Colicchio Whips Up a Delicious Vegetarian Dish

Beyonce, Coachella

Here's How to Watch All Your Favorite Coachella Performances Right From Your Couch

Riverdale, Musical

Riverdale's Musical Poster Begs You to "Scratch That Itch"

TAGS/ The Real Housewives Of Atlanta , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.