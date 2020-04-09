Here's How to Watch All Your Favorite Coachella Performances Right From Your Couch

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Apr. 9, 2020 9:00 AM
Yes, Coachella 2020 is postponed this year due to the Coronavirus pandemic, much like all major entertainment events.
Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean were set to be the headliners of the annual Southern California music and arts festival.
The two-weekend event was supposed to start this weekend. But is now set to take place from October 9 to October 11 and from October 16 to October 18.
However, just because you'll have to wait a little longer to see your favorite artists perform doesn't mean you can't get into the Coachella spirit with some nostalgia.
We've compiled some great performances from the annual California music and arts festival from some of your favorite artists and bands, including Beyoncé, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Drake and Eminem. While you might not get to physically attend Coachella this weekend, you'll still be able to revisit some of your favorite festival performances of all time.
So grab your flower crown and find out how to check them out below, from the comfort of your couch, as you continue practicing social distancing at home:
Raven Varona
Coachella turned into Beychella when Beyoncé headlined the festival. The singer performed songs such as "Formation," "Drunk in Love," "7/11," and "Baby Boy" and also reunited with Destiny's Child! (Watch video)
Instagram; Buchan/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
The singer performed hits such as "God Is a Woman," "Sweetener," "No Tears Left to Cry," "Break Free" and "Thank U, Next." Nicki Minaj joined her onstage for "Side to Side" and "Bang Bang" and *NSYNC also reunited onstage (minus Justin Timberlake) for a rendition of her song "Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored" and their hit "Tearin' Up My Heart." (Watch video)
Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella
The singer made her onstage Coachella debut a week after she released her debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?. The 17-year-old star performed songs such as "Bad Guy," "You Should See Me in a Crown," "My Strange Addiction," "Bury a Friend" and "All the Good Girls Go to Hell." (Watch video)
Article continues below
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella
Drizzy took the stage to perform tracks such as "We Made It," "The Motto," "Trophies," "Legend," "Worst Behavior" and "Started From the Bottom." Madonna made a surprise appearance to perform with him her songs "Human Nature" and "Hung Up." (Watch video)
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella
The rapper was joined onstage by his mentor Dr. Dre and fellow rapper 50 Cent. The set list included tracks like "Rap God," "The Way I Am," "In Da Club," "The Real Slim Shady" and "California Love." (Watch video)
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella
The artist performed songs such as "DNA," "Element," "King Kunta" and "XXX." Travis Scott also joined him onstage to perform "Goosebumps." (Watch video)
Article continues below
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
The group performed tracks like "B.O.B.," "Ms. Jackson," "Rosa Parks," and, of course, "Hey Ya!" (Watch video)
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella
The rock group performed hits such as "Snow (Hey Oh)," "Under the Bridge," "Higher Ground," "Californication" and "Give It Away." (Watch video)
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?