The Modern Family Film Crew Documenting the Family "Revealed"

There was a time when the mockumentary was all the rage on TV. First, there was The Office in 2005. Then Parks and Recreation in 2009, which hailed from the same people who made The Office, and then Modern Family, also with a 2009 premiere. In the final season of The Office, viewers met the crew behind the documentary, which ended up airing on PBS. Parks and Recreation never acknowledged who or why characters spoke to the camera. And Modern Family? Well, that big "reveal" happened on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

In a bit taped before coronavirus and social distancing, Phil (Ty Burrell) and Claire Dunphy (Julie Bowen) revealed who they've been talking to for the last 11 seasons of TV: Jimmy Kimmel.

"Our director, Jimmy, has been taking a really long time because he's a—" Phil says.