Try Not to Drool While Top Chef's Tom Colicchio Whips Up a Delicious Vegetarian Dish

If this doesn't make you hungry, we don't know what will.

As fans of Top Chef surely know, head judge and celebrity chef Tom Colicchio loves to create an incredible dish that features an amazing cut of meat. Yet, in this exclusive look at an all-new episode of the Bravo digital series, Metro by T-Mobile's What Would Tom Do? , Colicchio concocts a completely vegetarian dish that will make you drool.

This meal is inspired from tonight's all-new Top Chef All Stars L.A., where the contestants are tasked with making a progressive vegetarian meal for Padma Lakshmi, Colicchio, Gail Simmons and guest judge Jeremy Fox. So, what does the famed chef have in store for us?

"Everything I do, whenever I write a menu, it starts with vegetables. It's starts with produce, so this is my mini Santa Monica Farmer's Market," Colicchio states. "I have my flavors, I have everything that I want. But what do I do with these?"

The answer: Agnolotti stuffed with delicata squash. "If you're going to eat your veggies, you might as well mix it with pasta," the head judge quips.