Todd Chrisley Hospitalized After Testing Positive for Coronavirus

Todd Chrisley is on the mend after testing positive for coronavirus.

The Chrisley Knows Best star and wife Julie Chrisley revealed the news on Wednesday's episode of their podcast, Chrisley Confessions.

"Can we talk about this bitch called corona?" he shared. "I have been battling corona for 3 weeks. I was in the hospital for 4 and a half days, fever between 100 to 103 [degrees] and it has been the sickest I have ever been on this earth."

He added, "Hopefully, I will get better every day, but as of right now, folks, I still am not clicking on all cylinders. I am probably about 70 to 75 percent of what I normally I am, but that last 25 percent is kicking my ass."

In a lengthy message shared with her 2 million Instagram followers, Todd's daughter Savannah Chrisley said he was diagnosed with COVID-19 two and a half weeks ago and offered more insight into his time spent at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn.

"I have never been so scared in my life," Savannah wrote, adding, "When dad started getting sick I immediately started worrying... he and I are the worriers of the bunch. After a couple days mom and I talked him into going to urgent care... he went in and he was showing all symptoms of COVID-19 so they tested him."