Andrew Cuomo Threatens to Hang Up on Brother Chris During Their Greatest On-Air Fight Yet

The Cuomo brothers are at it again.

Chris Cuomo invited his brother, New York governor Andrew Cuomo, back on CNN's Cuomo Prime Time tonight—and as per usual, it was spectacular. The pair discussed the latest updates in the fight against the coronavirus crisis, but that didn't stop them from taking yet another round of personal jabs at each other.

Here were the best moments, from start to finish:

On Andrew's Chattiness:

Chris: I'm just smiling because in the control room they just said, 'You have like three minutes left.' My brother takes five minutes to say hello, you think I'm gonna be done with this interview in three minutes? Who's got the fever tonight? The control room's got the fever.

Andrew: I have a zoom seder that I have to get to.

C: I'm sure we all do. Well, actually I didn't get invited to any. No surprise.

On Andrew Being Called the "Love Gov":

A: I've always been a soft guy. I am the love gov. I'm a cool dude with a loose mood. You know that. I just say let it go. Just go with the flow, baby.

C: You've never said any of those things.

A: You can't control anything so don't even try. Just water off a duck's back.

C: That's the first time you've said any of those things... I've known you my whole life.

A: Well, that's your opinion. You should listen to me better. Listening works.