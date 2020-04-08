Pink Calls Coronavirus the "Scariest Thing" She's Ever Experienced in Ellen DeGeneres Interview

Pinkis on the road to recovery after she and her son contracted the novel COVID-19.

In a preview of one of her first somewhat public appearances since the beginning of the pandemic, the star shares the harrowing details of her illness and how she and her 3-year-old son, Jameson, survived one of the "scariest" chapters of their lives.

The singer tells The Ellen DeGeneres Show the illness struck their home in mid-March, just as the coronavirus began to shut down schools and other public spaces. She explains, "At a certain point around March 18, March 19, March 20, when his fever was staying and going up. I woke up in the middle of the night and couldn't breath."

Her breathing became so difficult, she required the use of a nebulizer—a medical device that turns medicine into a mist one can inhale—"for the first time in 30 years." In addition, Pink says she "couldn't function without" the use of her rescue inhaler. "That's when I started to get really scared," the 40-year-old shares.