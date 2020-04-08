Rapper Chynna Rogers Dead at 25

West Philadelphia native and rapper Chynna Rogers has died at 25, E! News confirmed.

"Chynna was deeply loved and will be sorely missed," said Rogers' family in a statement to E! News. Her cause of death is currently unknown.

Rogers began her career as a model when she signed to Ford Models at the age of 14. She later went on to work with the late record producer A$AP Yams, born Steven Rodriguez.

After becoming involved with the A$AP Mob, Rogers began to build her career as a rapper.

In an interview with Pitchfork from 2018, the young rapper opened up about overcoming drug addiction, her music and she shared that exactly a year after rehab, her mother had died. However, she didn't let her mother's death challenge her sobriety.

"My mom would be really tight with me if I used her as an excuse to fall off," she told the publication. "It's just more reason to work and get this sh-t done."