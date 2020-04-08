Hailey Bieber Breaks Down Her Simple Yet Effective Skincare Routine

Hailey Bieber is spilling the tea.

As people practice social distancing and continue to stay home due to the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak, the 23-year-old model is blessing us with her simple yet effective beauty routine.

Because let's be real: sticking to our skincare regimen, popping on a lipstick, and spraying our favorite perfume has given us a sense of normalcy through these crazy and uncertain times.

It's safe to say one of the many ways people are exercising self-care is through beauty. Hailey is among those people.

"Last week, I answered a lot of questions and people were telling me about all their skin concerns, ingredients they really liked, they don't like and I just wanted to open a bigger conversation," she said during a YouTube live with celebrity beauty expert, Dr. Barbara Sturm.

And that's exactly what she did.

The 23-year-old star broke down her easy skincare routine, as well as shared her beauty cardinals rules and everything in-between. To read what she had to say, look at her transcript below.