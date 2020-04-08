Sex and the City Cast Joins Forces to Honor NYC Healthcare Workers Fighting Coronavirus

This is really BIG news!

On Wednesday, the Sex and the City cast joined forces to show their love, support and gratitude towards healthcare workers. It's no secret that medical workers have been on the front lines during the Coronavirus pandemic.

For the latest episode of the Bradshaw Boys podcast, which was shared on YouTube, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, Kim Cattrall and other stars from the hit series shared a recorded message to New York City healthcare professionals.

The HBO cast members gave a special shout out to Meg, who is a doctor working in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit. She's also a huge SATC fan.

"What Meg is doing, what her colleagues are doing... I don't think we ever imagined we'd be asking this of our medical community," Parker expressed. "I don't know how to thank them enough."

"Thank you so much for your work, it's incredible what you guys are doing," Willie Garson shared. "I know you guys don't often feel that way... people are aware that you literally are saving lives left and right."