Julia Louis Dreyfus' Hilarious Coronavirus PSA Proves She Really Is a National Treasure

As a celebrity, Julia Louis-Dreyfusis used to certain luxuries and privileges.

For one, she almost always has a glam team on call to make sure she's red carpet ready for even the smallest of appearances. But, in this trying time, the star is making a small sacrifice for the greater.

The Veep star participated in a public service announcement for the state of California, without the assistance of her beauty squad. Not wanting to look too unkempt, however, Julia decided to take matters into her own hands and plastered on a good amount of red lipstick, cover-up and other makeup products. "You know, normally, when I do a PSA like this, I have a hair and makeup team—a glam team, a professional glam team—who come and help me with my look. But today, they're staying home," explained the Seinfeld actress in a video shared by the Office of the Governor of California. "They're staying safe."