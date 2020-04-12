How Jessie James Decker Built Her Winning Marriage With Eric Decker

Grateful enough, anyway, to happily accept their #goals mantle. Noting to The Knot that "I could've settled three times before him. I had three serious boyfriends before him," she said she hopes they serve as an example of "to let people know that you could find happiness too. It is real. It does exist."

Among the takeaways in the Decker Guidebook to true love: Don't get too caught up in milestone events ("Every single day is a celebration for us and I know it sounds cheesy but it really is," she told E! News, explaining how they both managed to forget their second anniversary), keep it adorable (whether that means car ride sing-alongs or matching PJs) and always, always maintain the sort of flirty banter that got you there in the first place, easy to do when you have a man that's "just shredded" as Jessie put it to E! News.

"Not only is he the best father and husband in the whole world," she wrote in a 2015 Man Crush Monday tribute, "but he is so damn fine I literally want to lick his face every time he walks into the room."