Wizards of Waverly Place's Jennifer Stone Joins the "Front Lines" as a Registered Nurse

Jennifer Stone may have been a normal person in Disney's Wizards of Waverly Place, but in the real world she's a super human with the ability to heal those she meets.

Since the star, who played Harper Finkle, left the hit show in 2012, she's divided her time between nursing school and the occasional role in indie films. And it just so happens the 27-year-old finished nursing school this past December, enabling the actress to join the health care workers who are on the "front lines" fighting against coronavirus. "A very good friend of mine (@maiarawalsh ) pointed out to me that today is #worldhealthday . It is also the day I went from a volunteer, then a student nurse, and now an RN resident," she shares. "I just hope to live up to all of the amazing healthcare providers on the front lines now as I get ready to join them."

Jennifer added the hashtags, "#worldhealthorganization #supportnurses #westayhereforyoupleasestayhomeforus #covid2020"