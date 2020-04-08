Queer Eye's Bobby Berk Reveals the One Thing You Should Be Doing at Home

Bobby Berk may not be home, but he's making the most of his situation.

Today, the Queer Eye star caught up with Daily Pop's Justin Sylvester over Instagram Live. While chatting about the current Coronavirus pandemic, the famed interior designer confirmed he's sheltering-in-place in Austin, TX.

Why? Well, as Berk explained, his Netflix show was down in the Lone Star State filming season six when everything began shutting down.

"So, we were here filming season six—and we got through almost one episode when production got shut down," Berk shared with Sylvester. "Me and a few of the other boys just decided to stay here, because we didn't really know how long we were gonna be shut down."

In hindsight, Berk said he feels like he maybe should've head home. Nonetheless, Berk couldn't be happier in Austin, a city which he "really like[s]." In fact, per Berk, the rental he's in "looks and feels like my house."