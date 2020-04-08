Gwyneth Paltrow, Victoria Beckham and More Stars Form BeautyUnited to Support Coronavirus Relief Efforts

Gwyneth Paltrow, Victoria Beckham, Drew Barrymore and more stars of the beauty and wellness community are teaming up to support healthcare professionals amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

It was just announced today that the top leaders of the global beauty and wellness brands have launched BeautyUnited, a "grassroots coalition" which is focused on fundraising and bringing awareness to the Frontline Responders Fund, as well as coordinating product donations to front-line healthcare workers.

A video for BeautyUnited features over 40 beauty and wellness leaders, showing their solidarity and commitment to drive awareness and raise funds to improve the trajectory of the global coronavirus pandemic.

"As we face this global health crisis, with uncertainty, sadness, and fear, we stand in solidarity. As one family," the beauty and wellness brand leaders share in the campaign. "As beauty and wellness brand founders, we are COMING TOGETHER. To support doctors, nurses, and all the health-care workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic."