25 of the Best Celebrity Style Moments in Coachella History

Coachella has never been just about the music.

Across its 20-year history, the annual festival has become synonymous with style—most notably the boho chic aesthetic first popularized by Coachella's earliest celebrity adopters like Vanessa Hudgens, Alessandra Ambrosio and Katy Perry.

The Indio, Calif. event, which typically takes place this month but was postponed to October because of the coronavirus outbreak, draws hundreds of thousands of fearless fashion enthusiasts. Among them is Hollywood's trendsetters, whose meticulously crafted ensembles are as hotly-anticipated as Coachella's musical performances. Of course, we're talking about festival mainstays like Rihanna, Kendall Jenner, Kate Bosworth and so many more.

In honor of what could have been this weekend, we're shouting out our favorite Coachella style icons.