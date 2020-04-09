25 of the Best Celebrity Style Moments in Coachella History

Coachella has never been just about the music. 

Across its 20-year history, the annual festival has become synonymous with style—most notably the boho chic aesthetic first popularized by Coachella's earliest celebrity adopters like Vanessa HudgensAlessandra Ambrosio and Katy Perry

The Indio, Calif. event, which typically takes place this month but was postponed to October because of the coronavirus outbreak, draws hundreds of thousands of fearless fashion enthusiasts. Among them is Hollywood's trendsetters, whose meticulously crafted ensembles are as hotly-anticipated as Coachella's musical performances. Of course, we're talking about festival mainstays like RihannaKendall JennerKate Bosworth and so many more. 

In honor of what could have been this weekend, we're shouting out our favorite Coachella style icons. 

Lizzo, Best Celebrity Style Moments in Coachella History

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella

Lizzo

  

Kate Bosworth, Best Celebrity Style Moments in Coachella History

Rachel Murray/Getty Images

Kate Bosworth

  

Kendall Jenner, Best Celebrity Style Moments in Coachella History

GC Images

Kendall Jenner

  

Bad Bunny, Best Celebrity Style Moments in Coachella History

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella

Bad Bunny

  

Kacey Musgraves, Best Celebrity Style Moments in Coachella History

Timothy Norris/Getty Images for Coachella

Kacey Musgraves

  

Katy Perry, Best Celebrity Style Moments in Coachella History

Chelsea Lauren/WireImage

Katy Perry

  

Beyonce, Best Celebrity Style Moments in Coachella History

Beyonce.com

Beyoncé

  

Vanessa Hudgens, Best Celebrity Style Moments in Coachella History

Sophie Fritz/startraksphoto.com

Vanessa Hudgens

  

Post Malone, Best Celebrity Style Moments in Coachella History

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella

Post Malone

  

Rihanna, Best Celebrity Style Moments in Coachella History

John Sciulli/Getty Images for PUMA

Rihanna

  

Emma Roberts, Best Celebrity Style Moments in Coachella History

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Emma Roberts

  

Cardi B, Best Celebrity Style Moments in Coachella History

Amy Harris/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Cardi B

  

G-Eazy, Best Celebrity Style Moments in Coachella History

Amy Harris/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

G-Eazy

  

Paris Hilton, Best Celebrity Style Moments in Coachella History

ELLA / AKM-GSI

Paris Hilton

  

Selena Gomez, Best Celebrity Style Moments in Coachella History

Splash News

Selena Gomez

  

Bella Hadid, Best Celebrity Style Moments in Coachella History

WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Bella Hadid

  

Jared Leto, Best Celebrity Style Moments in Coachella History

SplashNews.com

Jared Leto

  

Kylie Jenner, Coachella

Splash News

Kylie Jenner

  

Jamie Chung, Best Celebrity Style Moments in Coachella History

Sharpshooter Images /Splash News

Jamie Chung

  

Hailey Baldwin, Best Celebrity Style Moments in Coachella History

Chelsea Lauren/WWD/Shutterstock

Hailey Bieber

  

Kanye West, Best Celebrity Style Moments in Coachella History

SplashNews.com

Kanye West

  

Alessandra Ambrosio, Best Celebrity Style Moments in Coachella History

Rachel Murray/Getty Images

Alessandra Ambrosio

  

Solange Knowles, Best Celebrity Style Moments in Coachella History

AKM-GSI

Solange

  

Kid Cudi, Best Celebrity Style Moments in Coachella History

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Kid Cudi

  

Gigi Hadid, Best Celebrity Style Moments in Coachella History

Melissa Herwitt/E!

Gigi Hadid

  

Check out our roundup of the greatest all-time pop culture moments at Coachella here

