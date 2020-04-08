Yes, Kylie Jenner Remains the Youngest Self-Made Billionaire in the World

Success may just be Kylie Jenner's middle name.

Earlier today, Forbes released their annual World's Billionaires list and a familiar E! star has earned a spot once again.

For those who didn't already guess, the 22-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is the youngest self-made billionaire in the world for the second year in a row.

Kylie first made it onto the list in March 2019. And according to Forbes, she further cemented her spot last November when she agreed to sell 51% of her Kylie Cosmetics to beauty giant Coty Inc. for an impressive $600 million. The deal values her business at about $1.2 billion.

The businesswoman is one of just 2,095 people with a ten-digit fortune. Not too shabby, Kylie.

"I didn't expect anything. I did not foresee the future," Kylie previously told the publication. "But [the recognition] feels really good. That's a nice pat on the back."