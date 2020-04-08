These Adidas Slides Have 1,740 5-Star Amazon Reviews

E! Illustration
by Carolin Lehmann | Wed., Apr. 8, 2020 9:32 AM
E! Illustration
We love this product, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
A simple pair of slides is a great basic to have in your wardrobe for heading to the pool, a work-out class or hanging in the yard. Adidas makes a classic version that has been around since 1972, so you really can't go wrong. They come in a whopping 26 different colors and prints on Amazon, with prices starting as low as $20 for certain styles. Shoppers have showered the Adilette slide with rave reviews, so order a pair yourself to find out what all of the hype is about (if you didn't already own a pair 20 years ago).
The Adilette slide has a pillow-soft footbed and is super lightweight. Buy a pair in basic black, or splash out with a brighter color or print.
Reviewers are raving. Hear what they have to say:
"These are better than flip flops because there is no strap between your toes or over your foot. They are comfortable. They are soft and squishy yet firm. They aren't hard plastic. They fit as expected and are slightly molded to fit the foot comfortably. They're true to size."
"I have purchased this style by top designers...Gucci...Givenchy. The price tag was huge and they hurt like hell! Highly recommend these slides."
"These shoes are really comfortable. The bottom is like memory foam and the shoes are nice and wide for people with wide/flat feet."
"The padding on the sole is bouncy and conforms to my feet well. They are probably the most comfortable shoes I own."
While you're on Amazon, check out this $14 pleated tank that has 1,300 five-star reviews and these $20 leggings with pockets that have 7,200 five-star reviews.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?