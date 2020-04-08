Quavo's New BoohooMan Collection Will Make Your Style Pop

Second verse, same as the first? That appears to be the case with BoohooMan, as the menswear brand just launched their highly anticipated second limited edition drop with songwriter, producer, and rapper, Quavo!  

"Collaborating with BoohooMan is special because they just really are the first team that let me open my creative mindset and just bring my ideas to life," Quavo shares. "When I met the team they were young and represented the culture so I thought, ok, we can collaborate and do something special. I'm happy for it to come around again. This time it's better!"

Building on the principals they drew from in the first version of their creative union, Quavo's second collection also calls back to streetwear styles with simple silhouettes, eye-catching graphics and fresh colorways for the season. With 100 items to choose from, there's a little something for everyone including matching sets, mix and match looks, footwear and accessories, distressed denim and more. Better yet, it's affordable: prices range from $12 to $80.

And while Quavo is pleased with the launch, he still has his favorites. "The collection is awesome," he says. "One of my favorite pieces right now is the bandana look. I got different colors… blue, orange, red. My other favorite piece is the varsity jacket with the Boudica mask on the back. We've got a lot of hot stuff in the bag, but those are my favorite two pieces."

Ready to step out in style? Check out some of Quavo's faves from his latest collab with BoohooMan below!

Quavo Tie-Dye Drip Co-ord

Go bold in rainbow tie dye with this coordinated set, featuring a tee with matching shorts.

$40 BoohooMan
Quavo Flame Print Track Suit

This hoodie is part of a full tracksuit, with bold pink flames standing out against a white backdrop.

$60 BoohooMan
Quavo Bandana Print Shirt and Short Set

Monochromatic style gets an upgrade with this classic bandana print, with a button-down top and drawstring shorts.

$50 BoohooMan
Quavo Loose Fit T-Shirt with Huncho Print

This classic black tee pops with a splash of color, calling back to Quavo's signature style.

$18 BoohooMan
Quavo Pastel Shirt and Short Set

With comfy pull-on styling and a muted colorway, this set is sure to be a summertime favorite.

$40 BoohooMan

