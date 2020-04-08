Quavo's New Boohooman Collection Will Make Your Style Pop

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Second verse, same as the first? That appears to be the case with BoohooMan, as the menswear brand just launched their highly anticipated second limited edition drop with songwriter, producer, and rapper, Quavo!

"Collaborating with BoohooMan is special because they just really are the first team that let me open my creative mindset and just bring my ideas to life," Quavo shares. "When I met the team they were young and represented the culture so I thought, ok, we can collaborate and do something special. I'm happy for it to come around again. This time it's better!"

Building on the principals they drew from in the first version of their creative union, Quavo's second collection also calls back to streetwear styles with simple silhouettes, eye-catching graphics and fresh colorways for the season. With 100 items to choose from, there's a little something for everyone including matching sets, mix and match looks, footwear and accessories, distressed denim and more. Better yet, it's affordable: prices range from $12 to $80.

And while Quavo is pleased with the launch, he still has his favorites. "The collection is awesome," he says. "One of my favorite pieces right now is the bandana look. I got different colors… blue, orange, red. My other favorite piece is the varsity jacket with the Boudica mask on the back. We've got a lot of hot stuff in the bag, but those are my favorite two pieces."

Ready to step out in style? Check out some of Quavo's faves from his latest collab with BoohooMan below!