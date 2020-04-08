Read Dan Levy's Schitt's Creek Farewell Letter and See the Wedding Album

  • By
by Chris Harnick | Wed., Apr. 8, 2020 8:00 AM

Schitt's Creek ended by giving everyone a "Happy Ending," in more ways than one for David (Dan Levy). The series finale featured the anticipated wedding of David and Patrick (Noah Reid), a show-stopping costume for Moira Rose (Catherine O'Hara, read more about that here) and enough sweet and funny moments to satisfy even the most fickle fan.

While David's dream wedding was ruined by a storm, the town came together to give the couple one special ceremony complete with callbacks to the show's past. Yes, "The Best" was part of the ceremony.

To make the end of the show he co-created (with father Eugene Levy), starred in, wrote and directed, Dan Levy took to social media to thank fans.

Photos

The TV Shows Ending in 2020

"This show has been the love of my life for the past seven years. Getting to tell these stories, build these characters, and watch them grow has been a privilege for which I will always be grateful. Working with this brilliant cast and crew and basking in the glow of their extraordinary talent for six amazing seasons are what I'm going to miss the most. We built a family on those sets and it's reassuring to know that time won't ever change that. I love you guys more than you will ever know," Levy wrote.

"And as for our viewers, getting to share this show with you, getting to watch you champion it, tell your friends about it, herald its messages of love and acceptance and decency with such empathy and passion...that is something I will never forget. The stories you have shared with me over the years have made me laugh and cry and feel empowered to keep making things that mean something. You've taught me that television has the power to not only bring people together in profound and inspiring ways, but also the power to change conversations and consequently, change lives. I know that you all have certainly changed mine. Thank you for taking the time out of your busy lives to watch our show. I am forever grateful for this time we had together. Here's to many more stories and many more memories, whatever they may be.

With so much gratitude, my best wishes, and the warmest regards,

DL x"

See the Schitt's Creek wedding album below. And for more from Levy about the show, its accomplishments and the impact it has had on fans, head over here.

Schitt's Creek Series Finale

Pop TV

Siblings

Annie Murphy and Dan Levy as Alexis and David Rose.

Schitt's Creek Series Finale

Pop TV

At the Altar

Dan Levy, Catherine O'Hara and Noah Reid.

Schitt's Creek Series Finale

Pop TV

Father & Daugher

Annie Murphy and Eugene Levy in character.

Schitt's Creek Series Finale

Pop TV

They Do

Noah Reid and Dan Levy in character.

Schitt's Creek Series Finale

Pop TV

The Schitt's

Chris Elliot and Jennifer Robertson as Roland and Jocelyn Schitt.

Schitt's Creek Series Finale

Pop TV

The Grooms

Noah Reid and Dan Levy as Patrick and David.

Schitt's Creek Series Finale

Pop TV

The Best Woman

Dan Levy and Emily Hampshire.

Schitt's Creek Series Finale

Pop TV

Siblings

Annie Murphy's Alexis escorted Dan Levy's David down the aisle.

Schitt's Creek Series Finale

Pop TV

Parents of the Groom

Eugene Levy and Catherine O'Hara as Johnny and Moira Rose.

Schitt's Creek Series Finale

Pop TV

The Best Woman

Emily Hampshire and Eugene Levy.

Schitt's Creek Series Finale

Pop TV

The Officiant

Catherine O'Hara as Moira Rose.

Schitt's Creek Series Finale

Pop TV

Alexis, David and Patrick

Annie Murphy, Dan Levy and Noah Reid in Schitt's Creek.

Schitt's Creek Series Finale

Pop TV

The Rose Family

Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara, Dan Levy, Noah Reid, Emily Hampshire and Annie Murphy.

Schitt's Creek Series Finale

Pop TV

The Goodbye

The farewells from the end of the episode.

For more Schitt's Creek, read what O'Hara had to say about her journey with the series.

