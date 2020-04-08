Read Dan Levy's Schitt's Creek Farewell Letter and See the Wedding Album

"And as for our viewers, getting to share this show with you, getting to watch you champion it, tell your friends about it, herald its messages of love and acceptance and decency with such empathy and passion...that is something I will never forget. The stories you have shared with me over the years have made me laugh and cry and feel empowered to keep making things that mean something. You've taught me that television has the power to not only bring people together in profound and inspiring ways, but also the power to change conversations and consequently, change lives. I know that you all have certainly changed mine. Thank you for taking the time out of your busy lives to watch our show. I am forever grateful for this time we had together. Here's to many more stories and many more memories, whatever they may be.

With so much gratitude, my best wishes, and the warmest regards,

DL x"

