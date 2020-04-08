Michelle Money Says Daughter "Is Trying to Wake Up" in New Health Update

As Michelle Money put it, "It's been such a good day."

The former Bachelor contestant has been facing every parent's nightmare after her 15-year-old daughter suffered a "terrible skateboarding accident" in March that has hospitalized her ever since. At the time, Money told fans her child, Brielle, was on life support in the ICU.

"She suffered a serious brain trauma and a fractured skull," the former reality TV contestant wrote on social media at the time. "She is in a medically induced coma to relieve pressure in her brain." Her daughter then underwent surgery to relieve pressure on her brain by removing fluid and in order for doctors to see what damage exists.

While it's been a bumpy road in the days since with the reality star sharing continuous updates, Money took to social media late Tuesday with some positive news.