Watch Bruce Willis Help Shave Daughter Tallulah's Head in Transformation Video

Tallulah Willis is channeling mom Demi Moore!

The 26-year-old took to Instagram overnight to share footage of her new hairdo. In one video posted to social media, Bruce Willis can be seen shaving daughter Tallulah's head.

"Gorgeous! Look at her," a voice can be heard saying in the background of the video.

While another person can be heard telling Tallulah, "You look like Joan of Arc, dude."

Many fans are also commenting on the post that Tallulah looks like her mom, Demi.

"Beautiful," one social media user wrote. "Your mums double x."

"GI Jane vibes," another Instagram user commented.

As fans will recall, Demi had a buzz cut of her own for her iconic role in the 1997 film, G.I. Jane.

Tallulah also shared a topless photo of herself with her newly-shaved head, taken by sister Rumer Willis. The Moore-Willis family is currently social distancing together amid the Coronavirus pandemic.