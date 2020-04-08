Justin Timberlake and Lance Bass Are Having Virtual NSYNC Happy Hours

This is tearin' up our hearts in the best way.

During Tuesday's at-home episode of Watch What Happens Live, Lance Bass assured host Andy Cohen that he and his fellow NSYNC bandmates Justin Timberlake, Joe Fatone, JC Chasez and Chris Kirkpatrick are keeping in touch while social distancing, revealing that the ‘90s heartthrobs even have weekly virtual happy hours.

This epic moment came during the show's "Iso-Lay It On Us" segment while Lance was discussing Justin's recent appearance on his podcast The Daily Popcast, where the duo reminisced about their boy band days and expressed interest in getting the gang back together.

"No, I wasn't surprised he wanted to do it," he said, answering the fan's question. "I thought it was fun and I heard a lot of things for the first time coming out of Justin's mouth about NSYNC—he doesn't really talk about NSYNC too much. But it was great to hear his perspective."