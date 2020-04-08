Justin Timberlake and Lance Bass Are Having Virtual NSYNC Happy Hours

This is tearin' up our hearts in the best way.

During Tuesday's at-home episode of Watch What Happens Live, Lance Bass assured host Andy Cohen that he and his fellow NSYNC bandmates Justin Timberlake, Joe Fatone, JC Chasez and Chris Kirkpatrick are keeping in touch while social distancing, revealing that the ‘90s heartthrobs even have weekly virtual happy hours.

This epic moment came during the show's "Iso-Lay It On Us" segment while Lance was discussing Justin's recent appearance on his podcast The Daily Popcast, where the duo reminisced about their boy band days and expressed interest in getting the gang back together

"No, I wasn't surprised he wanted to do it," he said, answering the fan's question. "I thought it was fun and I heard a lot of things for the first time coming out of Justin's mouth about NSYNC—he doesn't really talk about NSYNC too much. But it was great to hear his perspective."

As for what Lance was most surprised to learn during the interview, the star admitted that it was when the "SexyBack" singer said he'd "actually would be interested in talking about a reunion."

Still on the topic of his podcast episode, Lance shared that he was grateful to have the chance to connect with his longtime pal as it brought them closer together. "I think the interviews really kind of even bonded us even more, especially during this quarantine," he said. "You know, your relationships, they get tighter so now we have happy hours every week together on Zoom, which is really fun."

Excited to hear that the boys of NSYNC have rekindled their friendship, Andy applauded Lance and cheered, "You did that, Lance Bass. You did that." Lance replied, "Bringing people together, Andy. Bringing people together." 

Watch Lance dish about his NSYNC happy hours in the video above! 

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

