TV Doctors and Nurses Come Together Virtually To Thank Real Doctors and Nurses

They aren't doctors, but they do play them on TV.

To show their support for the real doctors and nurses and healthcare workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic, doctors and nurses from all over TV got together virtually to give a big thank you and maybe also give us a little burst of joy in these tough times.

The video starts with former House, MD star Olivia Wilde, who organized the whole thing, and includes appearances by Neil Patrick Harris (Doogie Howser); Patrick Dempsey, Sandra Oh, and Kate Walsh (Grey's Anatomy); Donald Faison, Zach Braff, and Sarah Chalke (Scrubs); Edie Falco (Nurse Jackie); Lisa Edelstein, Jennifer Morrison, Omar Epps, Kal Penn, and Peter Jacobson (House, MD), Julianna Margulies and Maura Tierney (ER), Freddie Highmore (The Good Doctor), and even Jennifer Garner, who played a doctor in Dallas Buyers Club.