How Moira Rose's Spectacular Schitt's Creek Series Finale Costume Came Together

The fashions of Moira Rose on Schitt's Creek have always been over-the-top, inspirational and downright amazing, but the team took things to a new level in the series finale. Warning, spoilers follow for "Happy Ending."

As officiant at her son's wedding, Moira (Catherine O'Hara) took her job very seriously and stepped up to the altar in a very papal outfit, complete with one of her longest wigs yet. The outfit reveal made this writer gasp.

"Hello! [Laughs.] That was—talk about mother of the bride. That was beyond. Wasn't it fun? And with blessings from the Vatican, it looked like," O'Hara said about her look. "And I was so happy I got to be as emotional as I was in the wedding. To let my guard down, for Moira to let her let her guard down for a minute."