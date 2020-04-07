Dan Levy on Schitt's Creek Wedding, Igniting the Spread of Joy and Nailing the Big Finale

Let's start broad: Did you accomplish everything you wanted to with the show?

I think I accomplished more than I ever set out to with this show. I don't ever think you can anticipate the kind of relationship that this show has formed with its fans and the kind of philosophy that it seems to have ignited in people in terms of just spreading kindness and love and joy. It's far surpassed any of our expectations in that regard. And then in terms of the storytelling, I had visions of what I wanted the finale to be. And then as we were shooting it, I just kept being hit with these waves of emotion because it was so much greater and so much more meaningful than I could have ever hoped. I think that's all you can, can wish for when it comes to just making those choices on how you want to end something. You know, it's a daunting task. [Laughs.]…It's a particularly daunting task when you've never had the pressure of people watching your show before and suddenly in this last season it felt like more people were watching than ever before, so to really disregard any expectation and continue to focus on what was really going to services our characters and our show and cast out the weight of the expectations of people and press and all those things that come with people suddenly watching your show. But no, I was so thrilled with it all and I feel very content.