How the Modern Family Cast Has Changed Over the Years

by Lauren Piester | Tue., Apr. 7, 2020 4:15 PM

They grow up so fast, don't they?

It's been 11 years since Modern Family first made its debut on ABC, and tomorrow night, the show comes to an end. We've watched the entire family grow up both on screen and off, and now it's time to remind ourselves what the Pritchett and Dunphy families looked like way back when, and now. 

Some of the kids are practically unrecognizable nowadays, and everyone has changed in some way or another over the past 11 years. 

You'll be able to see just how much they've changed in the documentary airing before tomorrow night's finale, which features ample footage from behind-the-scenes of the filming of the pilot, including interviews with the kids, some of whom were 10 years old at the time. 

But until then, you can see their pilot selves side by side with their season 11 selves by scrolling down! 

Modern Family Cast: What's Next After 11 Years Together?

Check out how the cast has changed below: 

Sarah Hyland, Modern Family, Then and Now

ABC/Jill Greenberg

Sarah Hyland as Haley Dunphy

Sarah Hyland was 18 when she began playing Haley Dunphy, and is now 29. She's about to get married to Bachelor in Paradise bartender Wells Adams, and is working on a pilot with Emily V. Gordon, based on real-life experiences. 

Ariel Winter, Modern Family, Then and Now

ABC/Jill Greenberg

Ariel Winter as Alex Dunphy

Ariel Winter was 11 when Modern Family began, and is now 22. She hasn't announced any future projects just yet. 

Nolan Gould, Modern Family, Then and Now

ABC/Jill Greenberg

Nolan Gould as Luke Dunphy

Nolan Gould was 10 years old at the start of the series, and he's now 21. He's in an upcoming movie called Camp with Joey King, he's kind of ripped now, and never forget our favorite fun fact about Nolan Gould: He's a member of Mensa! 

Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, Modern Family, Then and Now

ABC/Jill Greenberg

Aubrey Anderson-Emmons as Lily Tucker-Pritchett

Aubrey Anderson-Emmons was three when she joined the cast in 2011, and is now 12. 

Rico Rodriguez, Modern Family, Then and Now

ABC/Jill Greenberg

Rico Rodriguez as Manny Delgado

Rico Rodriguez was 10 when the show began, and is now 21. 

Jeremy Maguire, Modern Family, Then and Now

ABC/Jill Greenberg

Jeremy Maguire as Joe Pritchett

Jeremy Maguire, who plays Joe, wasn't yet born when the shoe premiered in 2009. He was born in 2011, and joined the show in 2015. He's now eight! 

Ty Burrell, Modern Family, Then and Now

ABC/Jill Greenberg

Ty Burrell as Phil Dunphy

Ty Burrell was 41 at the start of the series, and is now 52. He's currently also lending his voice to Fox's Duncanville

Sofia Vergara, Modern Family, Then and Now

ABC/Jill Greenberg

Sofia Vergara as Gloria Pritchett

Sofia Vergara was 36 when Modern started filming, and is now 47. She's signed on to be a judge on the next season of America's Got Talent

Julie Bowen, Modern Family, Then and Now

ABC/Jill Greenberg

Julie Bowen as Claire Dunphy

Julie Bowen was 39 at the start of the series, and is now 50. She's producing and starring in an upcoming pilot called Raised by Wolves

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Modern Family, Then and Now

ABC/Jill Greenberg

Jesse Tyler Ferguson as Mitchell Pritchett

Jesse Tyler Ferguson was 33 during the pilot and is now 44. He's currently hosting HGTV's Extreme Makeover Home Edition reboot.

Eric Stonestreet, Modern Family, Then and Now

ABC/Jill Greenberg

Eric Stonestreet as Cam Tucker

Eric Stonestreet was 37 when the pilot filmed, and is now 48. 

Ed O'Neill, Modern Family, Then and Now

ABC/Jill Greenberg

Ed O'Neill as Jay Pritchett

Ed O'Neill was 63 when Modern began, and is about to be 74. 

Reid Ewing, Modern Family, Then and Now

ABC/Jill Greenberg

Reid Ewing as Dylan Marshall

Reid Ewing was 20 when the pilot taped, turns 32 this year. 

Modern Family's farewell begins tomorrow at 8 p.m., with a documentary celebrating the series, followed by the two-part finale starting at 9 p.m. on ABC.  

