EXCLUSIVE!

Alyssa Milano Wants Her New Book to Inspire "Hope For a Brighter Tomorrow"

  • By
    &

by Allison Crist | Tue., Apr. 7, 2020 3:56 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Could there be a better time for a message of hope?

That's exactly what Alyssa Milano's new book aims to deliver (it even has "hope" in its title!). The actress joined E!'s Carissa Culiner and Justin Sylvester on Daily Pop's Instagram Live on Tuesday to share what inspired her to write Hope: Project Animal Rescue in the first place, as well as provide some insight into what quarantine has been like for her and her family. 

According to Milano, this book is the second in an ongoing series. Another is set to be released in October. 

"Really, I wanted to write a series about kids in middle school and giving them the tools to change the world and to make a difference and to find their voice...but also go through every single element that young people go through while discovering who they are and what they believe in," Milano explained to Culiner and Sylvester while video chatting. 

She said these tools include volunteering, fundraising and "all of those things that I think are so vital to a society that we've kind of lost track of."

Read

The Bella Twins Give Pregnancy & Relationship Updates From Quarantine on Daily Pop

The initial inspiration for the books came from Milano's own kids, but also something she said she's found in any child she's met: "an innate ability, no matter what is going on around them, to hope for a brighter tomorrow."

This, of course, is difficult for many to do right now due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent need to stay isolated. Like plenty of other parents around the world, Milano admitted to Culiner and Sylvester that she's having "a tricky time."

"I don't know how much of the truth to tell them," she said of her kids. "I don't know how much to shelter them from the truth." 

On a lighter note, Milano's extremely frustrated with the remote learning process—especially when it comes to the phenomenon that is Common Core math: "I mean, I don't understand why we can't just carry the one anymore?"

Now that's a question that is likely being asked by moms and dads everywhere!

Watch Milano's full chat with Culiner and Sylvester on the Daily Pop Instagram account here!

Trending Stories

Latest News
Grey's Anatomy, Station 19

Grey's Anatomy, The Resident Among TV Shows Donating Medical Supplies to Fight Coronavirus

How Alyssa Milano & Family Are Dealing in Quarantine

Exes Demi Moore & Bruce Willis Are Social Distancing Together

Paul Walker, Daughter, Meadow Walker, Instagram

Paul Walker's Daughter Shares Never-Before-Seen Video of Her Late Father

Modern Family

How the Modern Family Cast Has Changed Over the Years

Celebrate World Health Day With These Heroes

E-Comm: Splendid Work From Home Loungewear Essentials Collage

WFH Loungewear Essentials From Celeb-Loved Brand Splendid

TAGS/ Daily Pop , Shows , Alyssa Milano , Carissa Culiner , Justin Sylvester , Books , Exclusives , Instagram , Coronavirus , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.