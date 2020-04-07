WFH Loungewear Essentials From Celeb-Loved Brand Splendid

E! Illustration
by Carolin Lehmann & Holly Passalaqua | Tue., Apr. 7, 2020 3:42 PM
E! Illustration
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
What do Jessica Alba, Isla Fisher, Victoria Justice, Nina Dobrev and Molly Sims all have in common? They love their loungewear from Splendid. Splendid is known for its super soft and comfortable clothing, and was started with the quest to create the perfect T-shirt. The brand has since expanded into all things casual but polished.
So make like a celeb and shop the Splendid work from home essentials like sweatsuits, accessories and more that we love below.
Transition straight into an after-work sweat sesh in this pretty sports bra and legging set. We love its heather gray and light pink colorblocking.
It's official: Scrunchies are back. So toss your hair into a messy bun using one of these.
There's nothing more comfortable than slipping on a soft cotton T. This one looks great, too—it's hand tie-dyed.
This ribbed pullover and shorts set is the perfect combo for spring. In it you'll feel cozy and warm without burning up.
Taking a lunchtime walk? Slip on these leather slides in a pretty blossom hue.
This set is perfect for all you cool cats and kittens. We love the seamless sports bra and leggings in a muted gray leopard print.
Soft shorts are the perfect thing to wear when you're sitting at a computer all day. These come in three colors and have a raw edge hem.
One word: cute. We're obsessed with this gray sports bra and legging set with a turquoise striped band. Plus, the back of the sports bra has a super cool cut-out.
Slip on this oversize, ombre cardigan if you ever catch a chill. It pairs beautifully with an all-white outfit underneath.
You can't ever go wrong with a basic pair of sweatpants while working from home. These joggers come in two colors and in a buttery fabric that you'll never want to take off.
In a shopping mood? Check out Revolve's work from home must-haves that are cozy-chic perfection, plus the bathrobes you'll want, from cozy to glam.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?