In Celebration of Jimmy Fallon's Brief, but Unforgettable Film Career

Jimmy Fallon, the movie star.

It seems like an odd phrase, right? Like something just adjacent to the truth. Or maybe more like a shoe that doesn't fit anymore. And it's because the comedian has built such a steady, dependable and winning presence on the small screen, first as a beloved cast member during his breakout run on Saturday Night Live and then as the king of late night TV as the current host of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, both on NBC.

But for a brief time, the idea of Fallon in film wasn't so foreign. In fact, it seemed as though the next and only logical step in a career taking off.

Shortly after charming SNL audiences with his boyish good looks and affable charm, Fallon found Hollywood beckoning, hoping to lure him away from his launching pad in 1999 after just one season. But he remained largely undeterred, booking only brief roles in the films Almost Famous and Anything Else. After all, he'd booked the dream gig. Why would he give it up so soon?

"It was really a weird dream coming true. I would have paid them to be on the show," he told USA Today in 2004 regarding landing his dream job at just 24. He entertained ideas of other projects, but remained picky as he kept audiences laughing on Saturday nights. "I read a zillion scripts, and I was trying to find my thing, but I didn't really have the time," he explained.