Leslie Jordan's Quarantine Videos Are the Best Thing to Happen to Instagram

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Tue., Apr. 7, 2020 3:17 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

In a sea of live-streams and TikTok videos, Leslie Jordan's Instagram is a beacon of hope. 

Since the coronavirus began to spread in March, the American Horror Story celebrity has kept his hundreds of thousands of followers up to date on all the activities, and non-activities, he's been doing to keep himself entertained in Chattanooga. On an almost daily basis, Leslie shares stories from his days on the set of shows like Bodies of Evidence with George Clooney, sings, dances or just gets plain silly. 

Now, the 64-year-old has over 1.6 million followers on his Instagram, a feat he celebrated by getting dressed in a nice suit and glasses, because he says, "That's how people dress when they have one million Instagram followers."  

In an interview, the star said he still doesn't really understand his newfound viral fame. "I'm not sure what happened. The shutdown, of course, we all had to hunker down and stay at home, and my number started—I would just notice, oh my gosh, I've got like 20,000 more," he shared. "Who are these people? I had no idea. It's all of a sudden becoming popular, and how is this happening?"

Photos

Neighborhood Acts of Kindness During the Coronavirus

Well, these five videos explain it all. Unlike some celebrities or influencers, Leslie keeps it real, relatable and funny, something everyone needs in this time. To see why he's the Internet's new favorite star, check out these videos!

Though he's a Southern boy at heart, Leslie knows how to party like a Californian.

Leslie provides some major hair #inspo for all the aspiring barbers and hairdressers. Although, maybe some of the trims should be left to the professionals.

TikTok'rs take notes! This is how to do "The Leslie."

Honestly, Leslie's never been more relatable. 

Instead of using the typical hello or goodbye, the new trend is entering a room and proclaiming, "Well hello pilgrims and fellow fitness fanatics."

Jordan brings new meaning to the term "pillow talk." 

In his interview, the star said he never "planned" to become a viral star, but it's obvious the Internet is grateful he's taking this detour. 

After all, where would the world get their laughs from were it not for him? 

Trending Stories

Latest News
Grey's Anatomy, Station 19

Grey's Anatomy, The Resident Among TV Shows Donating Medical Supplies to Fight Coronavirus

How Alyssa Milano & Family Are Dealing in Quarantine

Exes Demi Moore & Bruce Willis Are Social Distancing Together

Paul Walker, Daughter, Meadow Walker, Instagram

Paul Walker's Daughter Shares Never-Before-Seen Video of Her Late Father

Modern Family

How the Modern Family Cast Has Changed Over the Years

Celebrate World Health Day With These Heroes

Alyssa Milano

Alyssa Milano Wants Her New Book to Inspire "Hope For a Brighter Tomorrow"

TAGS/ Viral , Celebrities , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.