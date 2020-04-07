Dip Your Toes Into Shapewear With Kim Kardashian's New SKIMS Launch

SKIMS
by Carolin Lehmann | Tue., Apr. 7, 2020 1:56 PM
SKIMS
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you still haven't tried SKIMS shapewear, what are you waiting for? The size-inclusive brand that Kim Kardashian dreamed up has a new collection coming out on April 8 called Smooth Essentials, which as its name implies, offers a great way to dip your toes into shapewear. The SKIMS.com launch will include a simple smooth tank that you can pair with one three new styles of underwear, all of which hold you in and smooth things out. They will be available in five tonal colors and in sizes XXS to 4X.
Catch a sneak-peek of the drop below, and say sayonara to bulky bra and underwear lines ruining your outfit once and for all.
The new Smooth Essentials tank lays flat under your clothing thanks to its bonded edges that prevent rolling. It hits right at the smallest part of your waist and cinches you in. Pair it with the new thong, which has a flattering dipped front and is meant to be worn high on your hips.
Or pair your tank with the new cheeky brief, which is super comfortable and invisible under your clothing. Its said to give you a second-skin feel.
If you're seeking full coverage, pair your tank with the new boyshort, which is made of a breathable, silky stretch fabric. You can even wear these boyshorts alone as loungewear.
Ready to shop more? Check out nine celebrity designer collaborations we're obsessed with and 10 books celebrities love.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?