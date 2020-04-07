Riverdale's Casey Cott Just Shaved His Head for Charity

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Apr. 7, 2020 12:55 PM

Casey Cott, At-Home Hair Transformations

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, Instagram

Casey Cottt is saying goodbye to his hair for a good cause.

The Riverdale star and his brother Corey Cott came together and decided to shave their heads for a non-profit organization called Charity Water.

According to their fundraising campaign appropriately titled the "Cott Quarantine Cut," the brothers hope to raise $20,000 and deliver clean and safe drinking water to an entire community. As of Tuesday morning, they already successfully raised close to $17,000.

"You guys are epic," Casey shared on Instagram when showcasing his new cut. "Link in bio to keep donating!"

According to the Cott brothers, close to 1,400 children die from diseases caused by unsafe water and poor sanitation. At the same time, there are simple solutions like drilled wells, spring protections and BioSand filters that help provide clean water to communities around the world. Proceeds from the fundraiser could make quite the difference for communities in need.

