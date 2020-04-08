Watch Fahim Anwar Channel Bobby Brown in "Every Little Step" on The Funny Dance Show

by Allison Crist | Wed., Apr. 8, 2020 6:00 AM
Heidi Heaslet's team on The Funny Dance Show better watch out!
In this clip of tonight's brand new episode, Justine Marino's team member Fahim Anwar brings the heat while dancing to Bobby Brown's late '80s hit "Every Little Step."
And judging by his moves—along with how well recreated the former New Edition frontman's music video for the song—the judges will likely be very impressed.
"You're an amazing dancer," Marino tells Anwar as he wraps up the dance number and prepares to get feedback from judges Justin Martindale, Loni Love and Allison Holker. "How do you feel about that?"
Anwar's response? Good, despite having issues with his suit jacket's shoulder pads. "But I powered through it," he says.
In the clip, Anwar also demonstrates how dedicated he was to the onstage role, revealing that he shaved his whole chest.
"You know, go big or go home," he adds.
Tune into tonight's episode to find out what the judges thought of the performance!
