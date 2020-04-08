Watch Fahim Anwar Channel Bobby Brown in "Every Little Step" on The Funny Dance Show

  • By
    &

by Allison Crist | Wed., Apr. 8, 2020 6:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Heidi Heaslet's team on The Funny Dance Show better watch out!

In this clip of tonight's brand new episode, Justine Marino's team member Fahim Anwar brings the heat while dancing to Bobby Brown's late '80s hit "Every Little Step."

And judging by his moves—along with how well recreated the former New Edition frontman's music video for the song—the judges will likely be very impressed. 

"You're an amazing dancer," Marino tells Anwar as he wraps up the dance number and prepares to get feedback from judges Justin Martindale, Loni Love and Allison Holker. "How do you feel about that?"

Read

Watch Mean Girls' Daniel Franzese Turn Into a "Fly Guy" on The Funny Dance Show

Anwar's response? Good, despite having issues with his suit jacket's shoulder pads. "But I powered through it," he says.

In the clip, Anwar also demonstrates how dedicated he was to the onstage role, revealing that he shaved his whole chest.

"You know, go big or go home," he adds. 

Tune into tonight's episode to find out what the judges thought of the performance!

Trending Stories

Latest News
Jimmy Fallon, Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon's "Quarantine Remix" Is Super Relatable

Modern Family

The Modern Family Kids Did a Scavenger Hunt on Jimmy Kimmel Live That'll Make You Laugh

Samuel Little

Serial Killer Sam Little Details Drowning a Victim in Chilling Catching a Serial Killer Sneak Peek

Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott

Dean McDermott Fiercely Defends Tori Spelling After Backlash Over $95 Virtual Meet and Greet

Michelle Money

Michelle Money Says Daughter "Is Trying to Wake Up" in New Health Update

Dwyane Wade, Fried Oreos IG

Watch Dwyane Wade Make the Perfect Red Velvet Fried Oreo and Be Prepared to Drool

Space Force

Space Force Premiere Date, First Images and Lisa Kudrow Role Revealed

TAGS/ The Funny Dance Show , Shows , Dance , Reality TV , , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.