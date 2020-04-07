Watch Stephen Colbert Shock Chance the Rapper as He Performs "Sunday Candy"

Looks like Chance the Rapper has some competition.

On Monday, the "Hot Shower" rapper caught up with Stephen Colbert on The Late Show and gave the late night host an update on how he and his family are holding up.

After joking that his two daughters Kensli, 4, and Mari, 7 months, have been "defeating" him and his wife Kirsten Corley when it comes to all aspects of social distancing, he opened up about how hard it's been to not be able to see the older members of his family—particularly his grandmother. Thankfully, they're able to connect via social media.

"She's on Instagram now," Chance said. "She's been sending me memes, which is so strange, right? Because, like, she's my grandma. But, she's…I think she just scrolls Instagram all day. Every five minutes, I get a DM of a crazy Christian meme."

While the Grammy winner gushed over grandmother, Stephen seized the opportunity to recite the lyrics to his song "Sunday Candy," which is an ode to the matriarch, and left Chance speechless.