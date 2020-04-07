Please Enjoy These Supernatural Bloopers Direct From Jared Padalecki

Don't say Jared Padalecki has never given you anything.

The Supernatural star took to Twitter to share some season 15 bloopers. Yep, outtakes from the current and final season. "Please watch immediately. Thank you and you're welcome," he wrote.

The video opens with Jensen Ackles tripping down a set of stairs, ruining the shot. "That's my move!" Padalecki says.

There's also a scene with Sam and Dean talking lactose intolerance, joking about poop, of course.

See the video below and get a taste of the bloopers and gaffes from the final season of Supernatural.